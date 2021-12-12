Johnson scores 14 to carry UIC past Cent. Michigan 71-67

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Kevin Johnson had 14 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly beat Central Michigan 71-67 on Saturday.

Zion Griffin had 11 points for Illinois-Chicago (3-6), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Jalen Warren added 11 points. Marcus Larsson had 10 points.

Oscar Lopez Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas (1-9), who have now lost seven straight games. Ralph Bissainthe added 15 points. Kevin Miller had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick