Johnson returns to defend Travelers title

Site: Cromwell, Connecticut.

Course: TPC River Highlands. Yardage: 6,841. Par: 70.

Prize money: $7.4 million. Winner’s share: $1,332,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.

FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the U.S. Open.

Notes: Dustin Johnson returns to defend his title. Johnson held the No. 1 ranking for 43 weeks until U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm replaced him at the top this week. … Johnson has not won on the PGA Tour this year. … Phil Mickelson is playing for the third straight year at the Travelers, after going 16 years without playing. He won back-to-back in 2001 and 2002. … The tournament has a history of inviting young players. On the list for this year is Austin Eckroat, John Pak and Davis Thompson. … Patrick Cantlay shot 60 when he was an amateur. He has played every year since returning from his back injury. … Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are in the field. … Chase Koepka received a sponsor exemption. He earned a spot in Monday qualifying last year, and then chose to withdraw because he had come in close contact with someone who had a positive COVID-19 test. … The Travelers was the third tournament back last year in the return from the pandemic. Seven players withdrew because of COVID-19, two with positive tests and five out of caution because of contact. … Of recent champions at the Travelers, Jordan Spieth is the only one not playing.

Next week: Rocket Mortgage Classic.

