Johnson, Ragsdale, North Texas run over Southern Miss 38-14

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale combined for over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns and North Texas beat Southern Mississippi 38-14 on Saturday.

Johnson ran it 17 times for 119 yards and Ragsdale added 112 yards on 15 carries. Johnson’s 8-yard touchdown pulled North Texas (2-6, 1-3 Conference USA) to 14-7 at halftime. Ragsdale added a 2-yard score and a 44-yarder in the third quarter.

The Mean Green’s KD Davis recovered a fumble in the end zone with 3:44 remaining to cap the scoring.

North Texas finished with 321 yards rushing. Austin Aune was 16-of-30 passing for 216 yards.

Jake Lange threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee for Southern Miss (1-7, 0-4). Jay Stanley’s 55-yard pick-6 gave the Golden Eagles an early 14-0 lead.

