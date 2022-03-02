Johnson leads Tennessee St. past SIU-Edwardsville in OVC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Shakem Johnson had a season-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as fifth-seeded Tennessee State got past No. 8 Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 77-62 in the opener of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Johnson hit 10 of 12 shots.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 14 points for Tennessee State (14-17). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 10 points. Kenny Cooper also had 10 points. Jalen Dupree had a career-high six blocks with six points.

The Cougars’ 29.6 field-goal percentage was the worst mark by a Tennessee State opponent this season.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (11-21). Shamar Wright added 12 points. DeeJuan Pruitt had 11 points.

