Joel Quenneville resigns as Panthers’ head coach

SUNRISE, FL – OCTOBER 27: Florida Panthers Head coach Joel Quenneville of the Florida Panthers looks up ice during a line change against the Boston Bruins at the FLA Live Arena on October 27, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The fallout from the release of the Jenner and Block report on Tuesday continued on Thursday night with the Blackhawks’ former coach.

Joel Quenneville is out as the head coach of the Florida Panthers after he had a meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in New York earlier in the day.

The Florida Panthers announced today that Head Coach Joel Quenneville has resigned from his role with the club.



An interim head coach announcement will be forthcoming.https://t.co/h6Bv3OVdFk — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 29, 2021

“After the release of the Jenner & Block investigative report on Tuesday afternoon, we have continued to diligently review the information within that report, in addition to new information that has recently become available. It should go without saying that the conduct described in that report is troubling and inexcusable,” said Panthers President and CEO Matt Caldwell in a statement from the team. “It stands in direct contrast to our values as an organization and what the Florida Panthers stand for. No one should ever have to endure what Kyle Beach experienced during, and long after, his time in Chicago. Quite simply, he was failed. We praise his bravery and courage in coming forward.

“Following a meeting today with Commissioner Bettman at National Hockey League offices, which was part of the league’s process to decide how to move forward, Joel made the decision to resign and the Florida Panthers accepted that resignation.”

Bettman released this statement on Thursday evening concerning the resignation of Quenneville.

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the resignation of Joel Quenneville. pic.twitter.com/1KjdI2SKOL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 29, 2021

This comes after it was revealed in the Jenner and Block report that Quenneville was in a meeting on May 23, 2010 in which he along with other members of Blackhawks’ management were told of sexual assault allegations against then video coach Brad Aldrich.

At that meeting, it was decided that no action would be taken at that time so it wouldn’t be a distraction for the team’s run to a Stanley Cup championship, which they would go on to win. It was not reported to the Blackhawks’ human resources department until June 14th, which allowed Alrich to take part in the team’s title celebrations.

Per the Jenner and Block report, that was a violation of the franchise’s sexual harassment reporting policy.

This account contradicts a statement that Quenneville made in the summer that he’d not heard of the allegations until the lawsuits became public.

“I first learned of these allegations through the media earlier this summer,” Quenneville said on July 13th in a statement provided by the Panthers. “I have contacted the Blackhawks organization to let them know I will support and participate in the independent review. Out of respect for all those involved, I won’t comment further while this matter is before the courts.”

On Wednesday, former Blackhawks first round pick Kyle Beach revealed that he was the “John Doe” in that report and in a lawsuit against the franchise.

The full investigation by Jenner and Block can be read by clicking here. (Warning: Documents contain graphic descriptions).

In his third year with the Panthers, Quenneville had a 79-40 record with two playoffs appearances with the team, and led them to a 7-0 record to start the 2021-2022 campaign. This came after he coached the Blackhawks for parts of 11 seasons, winning 452 games and leading the team to three Stanley Cup championships.

Quenneville also coached the Blues for parts of eight seasons and the Avalanche for three seasons, compiling an overall record of 969-572-77.