Joel Embiid scores 42 points, 76ers beat Bucks 123-120

MILWAUKEE (AP)Joel Embiid had 42 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and the Philadelphia 76ers regrouped after squandering a 15-point lead to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-120 on Thursday night.

Embiid put the 76ers ahead for good at 117-116 with a 10-footer with 2:32 left.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

Philadelphia played without James Harden, who hasn’t made his 76ers debut since coming over in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets last week. The 10-time All-Star and 2018 MVP hasn’t played since Feb. 2 due to an injured left hamstring.

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton missed a 3-pointer with about nine seconds left.

The Bucks had one final chance after Philadelphia’s Furkan Korkmaz lost the ball out of bounds with 2.3 seconds left. After Embiid fouled Antetokounmpo to force one more inbounds pass with 1.1 seconds left, Middleton missed a desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris scored 19 points each for the 76ers.

MAVERICKS 125, PELICANS 118

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Luka Doncic had 49 points and 15 rebounds and Dallas never trailed against New Orleans en route to its sixth victory in seven games.

Doncic made four of his first five 3-point shots – sometimes skipping back to the defensive end in celebration as the net billowed from a long make – before finishing 7 of 14 from deep. He also had eight assists.

Dallas raced to a 45-27 lead after the first quarter, when Doncic scored 19 points and the Mavs combined to make nine of 12 3s. The Mavs took their first lead of 20 or more on another 3 by Davis Bertans on their first shot of the second period.

CJ McCollum scored 38 points, giving him four straight games with 20 or more, including three with at least 30, but the Pelicans fell to 1-4 since acquiring the star guard from Portland on Feb. 8.

HEAT 111, HORNETS 107, 20T

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Lowry scored 12 of his 25 points after regulation and Miami beat Charlotte in double overtime to enter the All-Star break tied for the Eastern Conference lead.

Duncan Robinson added 21 points for Miami, and Jimmy Butler overcame a horrendous shooting night to make clutch jumpers in the second overtime period to finish with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Miami has won six of their last seven games, tying the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the East at 38-21.

Miles Bridges had 29 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte, and LaMelo Ball added 14 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime.

WIZARDS 117, NETS 103

NEW YORK (AP) – Rui Hachimura scored 20 points, Corey Kispert added 16 and Washington beat Brooklyn.

Ish Smith had 15 points, and Dani Avdija 13 to help the Wizards win their second straight.

Patty Mills scored 22 points, and Cam Thomas added 20 for the Nets, coming off a comeback victory at New York on Wednesday night. They have lost 12 of 14.

CLIPPERS 142, ROCKETS 111

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Marcus Morris Sr. scored 27 points and Luke Kennard added 25 as Los Angeles sped to a 17-point lead in the first half and beat Houston.

Terance Mann scored 20 points as the Clippers won for the third time in four games. Los Angeles shot 51.4% (18 of 35) from 3-point range, and had a 50-35 rebounding advantage. Kennard went 8 of 9 from 3-point range.

Jalen Green had 21 points and Jae’Sean Tate added 19 for the Rockets, who lost their seventh straight game and for the 11th time in 12 games. Christian Wood and Josh Christopher scored 13 points apiece for Houston.

