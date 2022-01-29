Klay Thompson hits late 3, Warriors beat short-handed Nets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Klay Thompson hit the biggest shot yet of his 2 1/2-year injury comeback, making a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to send the Golden State Warriors to a 110-106 victory over Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Irving wasn’t done and made a 3 of his own moments later and scored 32 points while hearing boos from the Bay Area crowd directed at the unvaccinated Nets star.

Thompson finished with 16 points. Stephen Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:09 left and five free throws over the final 1:44 to score 19 points as Irving kept delivering on the other end without the injured Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Andrew Wiggins contributed 24 points and eight rebounds as the Warriors made key late stops, including Irving’s missed reverse layup try with a minute left. Jordan Poole added 17 points and six assists off the bench.

Brooklyn’s Patty Mills made three 3-pointers in the final 9:46, tying it game at 96 with 4:42 remaining and finished with 24 points.

RAPTORS 124, HEAT 120, 3 OT

MIAMI (AP) – Fred VanVleet hit two 3-pointers in the third overtime and Toronto outlasted Miami.

Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto with 33 points, Scottie Barnes added 22, Pascal Siakam had 21, and OG Anunoby 20. Sidelined the previous two games because of right knee soreness, VanVleet finished with 19 points.

VanVleet’s first 3 tied it at 117. Anunoby’s dunk with 3:05 left put Toronto ahead for good before VanVleet connected again from long distance and a 122-117 lead.

Jimmy Butler had a triple-double with 37 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat.

Former Raptors guard Kyle Lowry missed his seventh straight game for Miami. Lowry, who joined the Heat in the offseason after nine years in Toronto, is out because of personal reasons.

76ERS 103, KINGS 101

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joel Embiid scored 36 points, Tyrese Maxey keyed a game-changing run in the fourth quarter and Philadelphia beat Sacramento for its fourth straight victory.

Philadelphia held on when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer as time expired. The 76ers have won 14 of 17 and the first three games of a five-game homestand that continues Monday night against Memphis.

Embiid had 12 rebounds and six assists. He made 10 of 18 field goals, including 2 of 5 3-pointers, and 14 of 18 free throws. Tobias Harris added 16 points, and Maxey had 13.

Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-high 38 points, and Barnes had 16 for the Kings. They have lost six in a row overall and 11 straight on the road. Scoring leader De’Aaron Fox sat out because of a left ankle injury.

GRIZZLIES 115, WIZARDS 95

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and Memphis beat Washington.

Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had 10 points and 15 rebounds. with Memphis controlling the boards 60-37.

Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 30 points and eight rebounds. The Wizards have lost five straight.

MAVERICKS 132, PACERS 105

DALLAS (AP) – Luka Doncic had 30 points and 12 assists and Dallas spoiled former coach Rick Carlisle’s return with Indiana.

Carlisle coached the Mavericks during the past 13 seasons, leading the team to its lone title in 2011. He resigned June 16 and rejoined the Pacers a week later. The 62-year-old coach was recognized with a video tribute before the game, tears streaming down his face afterward.

Reggie Bullock added a season-high 23 points, hitting 6 of 7 3-pointers, and Maxi Kleber had 15 points and 13 rebounds – one short of his career high – on his 30th birthday. The Mavericks have won 13 of 16 to improve to 29-21. Duane Washington Jr. led the Pacers with 22 points.

CELTICS 107, PELICANS 97

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Jayson Tatum scored 38 points, Jaylen Brown added 31 and Boston beat short-handed New Orleans.

Robert Williams grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked four shots for Boston.

New Orleans undrafted rookie guard Jose Alvarado scored a career-best 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, going 3 of 4 from 3-point range.