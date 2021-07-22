Joe Buck addresses dust-up over All-Star Game interview with Kris Bryant

National League’s Kris Bryant, of the Chicago Cubs, looks to the mound after striking out during the sixth inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ST. LOUIS–Kris Bryant, the longtime Chicago Cubs third baseman turned super-utility player may or may not be playing in some of his final games for the franchise ahead of the July 30 MLB trading deadline. He was pulled from Monday’s game against the Cardinals after what the Cubs called hamstring fatigue. The pending free agent’s future has been a hot stove topic around the game for much of the last year as the Cubs decide what to do with the core of players who won the World Series in 2016.

So when Bryant was in last week’s All-Star Game and players were doing in-game interviews, FOX broadcaster Joe Buck asked him about it.

“Right now, I’ve still got the ‘Cubs’ on my chest and I’m proud of that,” Bryant said.”I’m proud to play for such an unbelievable city. Until they tell me I’m not, I’ll go out there and give it all I’ve got.”

That did not sit well with Bryant’s father, Mike, who told the Cubs Insider website that “this was a classless act and has no place in the game. I’m so glad I was at the game and not watching it. There’s a time and a place for stuff like this, and this was neither. Kris deserves an apology.”

Buck addressed the issue on his podcast.

For the full transcript of my feelings on @KrisBryant_23 dad calling me “classless” for asking Kris how he has kept his concentration with all the trade rumors swirling around, well, I guess you’re just gonna have to download the WHOLE Daddy Issues podcast – yes, shameless hahaha pic.twitter.com/Xi8Zq2ZIDz — Joe Buck (@Buck) July 22, 2021