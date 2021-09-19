Jin Young Ko wins rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP)Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.

Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a bogey-free 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.

Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.

”I really wanted to play yesterday, but we couldn’t play,” Ko said. ”I tried to make a no bogey-free round today, but I made it. I had a lot of missed shots and I had a lot of missed chipping or something, so I had to make great par saves, but I made it.

She took a break after the Olympics, skipping the major Women’s British Open.

”I spent a great time in Korea after the Olympics, maybe over six or seven weeks,” Ko said. ”I had a lot of practice with my same coach and I had a lot of workouts, three times or four times each week.”

Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.

Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).

Gemma Dryburgh, a stroke behind Ko entering the round, had a 76 to drop into a tie for eighth at 3 under.

The tournament was shifted from Edgewater Country Club to Oregon Golf Club in June because of safety concerns about a homeless encampment bordering Edgewater.

”This course was really amazing – fairways and greens are really perfect,” Ko said.