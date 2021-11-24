Jimerson lifts Saint Louis past Illinois St. 82-76

RIVIERA MAYA (AP)Gibson Jimerson registered 19 points as Saint Louis beat Illinois State 82-76 in the Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division on Tuesday night.

Jordan Nesbitt had 14 points for Saint Louis (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 13 points. Marten Linssen had 10 points.

Antonio Reeves had 20 points for the Redbirds (2-3). Sy Chatman added 13 points. Mark Freeman had 13 points.

