EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

With the game tied at 17, the Jets (6-3) got the ball at their own 4 and 7:53 left – and they 6:10 off the clock on a run-heavy 13-play, 86-yard drive that ended with Zuerlein’s kick.

Allen got the ball with a chance to tie or win, but couldn’t manage much against the Jets, who ended a four-game winning streak for Buffalo (6-2).

Wilson finished 18 of 25 for 154 yards and a TD pass to James Robinson, who scored for the first time since being acquired last week from Jacksonville. Michael Carter had a 6-yard touchdown run.

But the defense did its job against Allen, intercepting him twice and sacking him five times. Allen was 18 of 34 for 205 and picks by Sauce Gardner and Jordan Whitehead. He also ran for two touchdowns.

Wilson and the Jets’ offense were marching downfield on their opening drive of the second half when a SkyCam camera whirled out of control and delayed the play on the field for 12 minutes until a camera operator was able to corral it.

BUCCANEERS 16, RAMS 13

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving Tampa Bay the win over Los Angeles in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions.

Brady took over with 44 seconds left and went 5 of 6 for 60 yards on the game-winning drive, the record 55th of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion avoided his first four-game losing streak in 20 years and beat the Rams for the first time in four tries since joining the Bucs (4-5) in 2020.

Cooper Kupp scored on a 69-yard reception in the second quarter and Matt Gay kicked field goals of the 26 and 35 yards after halftime for the Rams (3-5), who looked like they may be able hold on to win when they stopped Brady on downs from the Los Angeles 6 with just under two minutes to go.

But Matthew Stafford, who threw for 158 yards and one TD, was unable to run out the clock on the Rams’ final possession.

Brady finished 36 of 58 for 280 yards, becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards in a career. He set a couple more records late: He passed Peyton Manning for the most game-winning drives and matched Manning with his 43rd career fourth-quarter comeback.

Stafford finished 13 of 27 without an interception. Kupp had eight catches for 127 yards.

CHIEFS 20, TITANS 17, OT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by kicking the go-ahead field goal in overtime, and Kansas City beat Tennessee.

Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Mecole Hardman also had a TD run, as the Chiefs (6-2) rallied from a 17-9 deficit to beat the Titans for only the second time in the last seven meetings.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid improved to 21-3 coming off a bye by beating a franchise that has long been his nemesis. He was just 2-9 against the Titans, including a 27-3 loss in Nashville last year.

Things were spiraling toward another disappointment the way Derrick Henry was chewing up yardage against the Kansas City defense, and the way the Titans (5-3) were shutting down Mahomes and Co. into the fourth quarter.

Henry finished with 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns. But he didn’t get a whole lot of help from rookie teammate Malik Willis, who got his second start at QB in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, and was just 5 of 16 for 80 yards.

Henry’s second score was his 74th career TD run, moving him past Earl Campbell for the most in franchise history.

DOLPHINS 35, BEARS 32

CHICAGO (AP) – Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and Miami overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat Chicago.

In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins (6-3) had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.

Fields ran for 178 yards, the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game. He had a 61-yard touchdown run and threw for three scores. He also became the first player since at least 1950 with at least 150 yards rushing and three TD passes in a game.

His performance ensured the Bears (3-6) had a chance late, but Fields threw incomplete on fourth down to seal Chicago’s fifth loss in six games.

Tagovailoa, the NFL’s top-rated passer, had all the time he needed to throw after the Bears traded pass rusher Robert Quinn and star linebacker Roquan Smith in the past two weeks. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 302 yards and posted a 135.7 rating.

Hill caught seven passes, including a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

LIONS 15, PACKERS 9

DETROIT (AP) – Aaron Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute of Green Bay’s loss.

The Lions (2-6) ended a five-game skid.

The Packers (3-6) have lost five straight for the first time since 2008 when Rodgers, the four-time MVP, was a first-year starter.

Detroit tried to seal the victory late in the fourth when coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 43. Jared Goff’s pass was incomplete.

Rodgers failed to take advantage. He threw four straight incomplete passes to end a lousy game overall. He was 23 of 42 for 291 yards with a TD and had three interceptions for the fifth time in his career.

Goff was 14 of 26 for 137 yards with touchdown passes to Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell, a pair of tight ends that took advantage of an increased role after Detroit dealt T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota.

VIKINGS 20, COMMANDERS 17

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, Harrison Smith picked off Taylor Heinicke to set up the tying score and Minnesota rallied to beat Washington and extend its winning streak to six.

Playing his first game at Washington as a visitor, Cousins led a 68-yard drive that ended with a go-ahead field goal by Greg Joseph with 12 seconds left.

Smith’s interception midway through the fourth quarter gave the Vikings the ball in the red zone. Cousins connected with Dalvin Cook on a 12-yard TD pass, which was one of his best throws of the game and compensated for some earlier inaccuracies. He finished 22 of 40 for 265 yards.

Justin Jefferson caught Cousins’ first TD pass in the first quarter and came down with a 47-yard completion in the fourth. Jefferson finished with seven catches for 115 yards as the Vikings (7-1) extended their lead atop the NFC North.

Heinicke’s magic ran out on the interception after he threw two touchdown passes, including an inexplicable heave into triple coverage that Curtis Samuel came down with after a Minnesota defender ran into an official. The Commanders (4-5) had their winning streak snapped at three.

Heinicke was 14 of 27 for 139 yards passing and ran four times for 17 yards.

SEAHAWKS 31, CARDINALS 21

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores and Seattle won its fourth straight.

The NFC West-leading Seahawks (6-3) continued their unexpected rise, while Arizona (3-6) has lost four of five.

The Cardinals grabbed the momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

But Seattle scored the next 14 points, taking the lead for good late in the third quarter on Smith’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett.

Seattle sacked Kyler Murray four times, including two by Uchenna Nwosu, and held the Cardinals to 262 total yards.

The Cardinals lost the first of a three-game stretch against division opponents. Murray threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

CHARGERS 20, FALCONS 17

ATLANTA (AP) – Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending 37-yard field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, lifting Los Angeles over Atlanta.

Dicker, playing his second NFL game, also made a 31-yard field goal with 5:27 left, tying the game at 17. The rookie from Texas was signed to the practice squad Thursday and activated Sunday in place of the injured Dustin Hopkins.

The Chargers (5-3) survived a bizarre fumble by Austin Ekeler with 34 seconds remaining. Ekeler’s fumble was recovered by Falcons defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, who also fumbled while returning the ball. Chargers left guard Matt Fieler recovered Graham’s frumble at the Atlanta 43.

Justin Herbert’s 22-yard pass to Joshua Palmer set up Dicker’s kick as time expired.

The Falcons (4-5), who began the day in first place in the NFC South, failed to move above .500 for the first time since 2017. Cordarrelle Patterson ran for two touchdowns for Atlanta. Rookie Tyler Allgeier set a career high with 99 yards rushing as the Falcons ran for 201 yards.

BENGALS 42, PANTHERS 21

CINCINNATI (AP) – Joe Mixon rushed for 153 yards and scored five touchdowns as Cincinnati built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised past Carolina.

Mixon, who came into the game with three TDs all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Joe Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favor of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter.

The Bengals (5-4) bounced back from a horrendous Monday night loss at AFC North rival Cleveland to jump on Carolina (2-7) early and dominate on defense.

Cincinnati allowed P.J. Walker just 9 passing yards and intercepted him twice in the first half, chasing the former XFL quarterback to the bench in favor of Baker Mayfield to start the second.

Meanwhile, Mixon, who came in with zero 100-yard games this season, had 113 yards rushing by halftime. He also caught four passes for 58 yards.

Mixon became the first NFL player with 150-plus yards and four or more touchdowns from scrimmage in the first half of a game since Shaun Alexander did it for the Seahawks in Week 4 of the 2002 season.

JAGUARS 27, RAIDERS 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and Jacksonville finally won a close game, rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat Las Vegas.

It was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history for the Jaguars (3-6).

The Raiders (2-6), who were shut out last week at New Orleans, dominated early. They scored on four of their first five possessions and led 20-7 just before halftime. Davante Adams was unstoppable, catching nine passes for 146 and two scores in the first 30 minutes.

But Jacksonville eventually stiffened against the five-time Pro Bowler, who had one reception for no yards after the break.

Jacksonville’s Riley Patterson hit the right upright with 3:03 remaining, giving the Raiders a chance late. But Derek Carr threw high over the middle to Hunter Renfrow on fourth down. Patterson made a 48-yarder with a minute remaining, and the Raiders failed to mount much of a challenge with their final possession.

The victory ended a five-game skid for Jacksonville, which had been 0-6 in one-score games before Sunday. Etienne finished with 109 yards for his third consecutive 100-yard game. Trevor Lawrence completed 25 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence also scrambled for 53 yards and was charged with a fumble.

PATRIOTS 26, COLTS 3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass, Nick Folk kicked four field goals and New England had nine sacks in a dominant win over Indianapolis.

The Patriots (5-4) moved above .500 for the first time this season as they head into their bye week.

Linebackers Matt Judon and Josh Uche each had three sacks, leading a defense that held Indianapolis to 121 yards and 0 of 14 on third down.

Jonathan Jones returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown.

The Colts (3-5-1) have lost three straight and haven’t won since quarterback Matt Ryan was benched in favor of second-year player Sam Ehlinger. Under pressure throughout the game, Ehlinger finished 15 of 29 for 103 yards and the late pick-6.

Mac Jones was 20 of 30 for 147 yards.

