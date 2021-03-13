Jeffries scores 17 as Memphis tops UCF 70-62 in AAC tourney

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)D.J. Jeffries came off the bench to score 17 points to lead Memphis to a 70-62 win over Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

The third-seeded Tigers will face No. 2 seed Houston on Saturday, a rematch of the regular-season finale won by Houston 67-64 on a half-court buzzer beater.

DeAndre Williams had 16 points and five assists for Memphis (16-7). His dunk with about three minutes left put the Tigers up 58-54 and UCF didn’t get closer than that the rest of the way.

Boogie Ellis added 12 points. Landers Nolley II had 9 points and 12 rebounds. Lester Quinones had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 7 points.

Darius Perry had 15 points for the Knights (11-12). Isaiah Adams added 13 points. Brandon Mahan had 11 points and six rebounds. Dre Fuller Jr. had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 7 points.

Darin Green Jr. had only 3 points despite coming into the contest as the Knights’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He made 1 of 5 shots, all from behind the 3-point arc.

