Jazz pull away for win over Kings

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and Rudy Gobert recorded 17 points and 20 rebounds as the Utah Jazz produced a 110-101 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Mike Conley also scored 17 points as the Jazz defeated the Kings for the 14th time in the past 16 meetings. Jordan Clarkson tallied 15 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 13 as Utah won its second straight to start the season.

Gobert has collected at least 20 rebounds in both games. He had 21 on Wednesday in Utah’s season-opening win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harrison Barnes registered 25 points and 15 rebounds and Buddy Hield scored 24 points off the bench for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points and De’Aaron Fox contributed 12 points and five steals.

Hield made six 3-pointers to become the franchise’s all-time leader with 1,076. He surpassed Peja Stojakovic, who made 1,070 in eight seasons from 1998-2006.

Bogdanovic made the tiebreaking basket and Gobert added four points during a 6-0 run that saw Utah take a 101-95 lead with 3:12 left. Fox scored to bring Sacramento within four with 1:32 left before Gobert’s three-point play made it a seven-point margin with one minute left.

Bogdanovic buried a 3-pointer to put Utah up 107-97 with 40.7 seconds left, and the Jazz closed it out.

Utah made 41.1 percent of its field-goal attempts and knocked down 16 of 42 3-point attempts (38.1 percent).

The Kings hit on 39.4 percent of their shots and were 8 of 36 (22.2 percent) from behind the arc.

Sacramento held a 52-46 halftime lead and led the entire third quarter until the end. Clarkson drained a 3-pointer just before time expired to give the Jazz an 81-80 lead, the visitors’ first advantage since the first quarter.

Hield’s sixth trey of the contest gave the Kings an 87-83 lead with 10:07 remaining in the game. Utah scored the next 10 points, capped by Clarkson’s driving hoop to give the Jazz a 93-87 edge with 6:32 left.

Sacramento later knotted the score at 95 on Haliburton’s steal and dunk with 4:57 to play.

Utah led 24-18 when Joe Ingles was ejected for committing a flagrant foul 2 on Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell with 1:36 left in the opening quarter.

Mitchell split the two free throws to start a 15-0 run that gave the Kings a 33-24 advantage.

