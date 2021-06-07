Jason Benetti on the Olympics, working with Len Kasper, and La Russa’s record

Jason Benetti is a rising star in the broadcasting business. In addition to calling play-by-play for White Sox games on NBC Sports Chicago, he also calls college football, college basketball, and NBA games for ESPN. Next month, he will be the baseball play-by-play announcer for the pandemic-delayed Summer Games in Japan. Benetti joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the honor of calling the Olympics, the podcast he has with Len Kasper, and the milestone White Sox manager Tony La Russa met with the team’s win over Detroit yesterday.