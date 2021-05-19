Jarry makes 37 saves, Penguins top Isles 2-1 to even series

PITTSBURGH (AP)Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 37 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Jarry, who gave up four goals in the opener, picked up the first playoff win of his career as Pittsburgh won for just the second time in its last 12 postseason games.

Game 3 is Thursday night in New York.

Bryan Rust and Jeff Carter scored during a dominant first period, and Jarry did the rest to outduel New York’s Semyon Varlamov.

Varlamov, unavailable for Game 1, made 43 saves, including several highlight-reel stops in the third period.

Josh Bailey’s slick backhand in the later stages of the second period drew the Islanders within a goal, but Jarry hung tough down the stretch.

LIGHTNING 3, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had first-period goals and Tampa Bay beat Florida to take a 2-0 lead in the teams’ Central Division first-round playoff series.

It’s the seventh time that the Lightning have won the first two games a series, the third time doing so on the road. They’ve never lost one of those matchups, and will look to put Florida on the brink of elimination when the series shifts to Tampa on Thursday night.

Yanni Gourde added an empty-netter off a giveaway with 1:25 remaining for the Lightning.

Mason Marchment had the goal for Florida, which dropped consecutive games on home ice for only the second time this season. Chris Driedger stopped 26 shots, getting pulled with about 2 minutes remaining.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, WILD 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Alex Tuch had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the second period, as Vegas beat Minnesota tied the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves.

Matt Dumba scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 25 saves.

Game 3 is set for Thursday in St. Paul, Minnesota, where the Wild are 6-0-2 all-time against the Golden Knights.

In a regular-season game:

CANUCKS 4, FLAMES 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Thatcher Demko had 38 saves and Vancouver withstood a late barrage and held on to beat Calgary.

Tyler Myers, Travis Hamonic and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Rookie Nils Hoglander rounded out the scoring for Vancouver with a goal in the closing minute of the first period.

The Canucks seemed poised for a shutout until Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames late in the third. Matthew Tkachuk added Calgary’s second goal with a minute left in the third period.

Louis Domingue played his first game for the Flames and stopped 20 of 23 shots.

The Flames and Canucks will wrap up their seasons Wednesday with a matinee in Calgary.

