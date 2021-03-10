Jarrett leads Jackson St. past Ark-Pine Bluff 74-62 in SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Tristan Jarrett had 20 points as Jackson State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74-62 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Tigers, who have won 17-straight against SWAC opponents, face the winner of Texas Southern/Alcorn State in a semifinal on Friday.

Jonas James had 17 points for Jackson State (12-5). Cainan McClelland added 16 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Williams had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 4 points.

Dequan Morris had 19 points for the Golden Lions (4-21). Terrance Banyard added 16 points and nine rebounds. Shaun Doss Jr. had six rebounds.

