Live video from Japan

Japan beats Chile, will play Sweden in Olympic quarterfinals

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (AP)Mina Tanaka scored the lone goal Tuesday to help Japan beat Chile 1-0 and set up a quarterfinal match against Sweden in the women’s Olympic soccer competition.

Tanaka scored from a close range finish in the 77th minute at the Miyagi Stadium.

The hosts finished third in Group E but still progressed to the knockout phase. Britain and Canada, who drew 1-1 in the other game, finished in the top two places.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Japan 2020

More Olympic News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick

Quest for Gold

More Quest for Gold