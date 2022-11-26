SAN ANTONIO (AP)LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

San Antonio has lost eight straight, tied for the fourth-longest skid in franchise history.

James matched a career high with seven 3-pointers. He finished 11 for 21 from the field, including a booming one-handed dunk on a lob from Russell Westbrook with a minute remaining in the first half.

While James was playing in his second game following a five-game absence, Los Angeles center Anthony Davis sat out with a bruised left calf he sustained in Friday’s victory over San Antonio.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points and six assists for Los Angeles. Former Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV had 19 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter to help seal the Lakers’ fifth victory in six games.

Keldon Johnson had 26 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio. Tre Jones added 23 points and 13 assists, and Devin Vassell had 19 points.

SUNS 113, JAZZ 112

PHOENIX (AP) – Deandre Ayton notched season highs with 29 points and 21 rebounds, Devin Booker added 27 points and Phoenix held on for a hard-fought win over Utah.

The Jazz led 81-78 after three quarters, but the Suns pushed ahead 99-93 by midway through the fourth. The game remained tight through the final minutes, but Phoenix never lost the lead. On top of Ayton’s scoring and rebounding, he also had a crucial steal in the final minutes that helped thwart a final Jazz rally.

Ayton scored a season high for the second straight night. He poured in 28 points against the Pistons in a 108-102 win on Friday. Booker had a tough night shooting, making just 8 of 27 shots.

Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points for the Jazz. Collin Sexton added 20 while Lauri Markkanen had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

RAPTORS 105, MAVERICKS 100

TORONTO (AP) – O.G. Anunoby scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Fred VanVleet also had 26, and Toronto snapped a four-game losing streak against Dallas.

Chris Boucher scored a season-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 7-2 at home.

Luka Doncic scored 24 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 as the Mavericks lost their third straight. Dallas is 1-6 on the road, with a visit to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on tap Sunday.

Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, shot 8 for 15, going 2 of 4 from 3-point range. He had nine assists and seven rebounds.

ROCKETS 118, THUNDER 105

HOUSTON (AP) – Jalen Green had 28 points and a career-high nine assists, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, a career-best 18 rebounds and seven assists, and Houston beat Oklahoma City.

Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had his third double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since beating Portland last March 25-26.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 of the Thunder’s first 22 points of the game and has scored 30 or more in four straight games.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports