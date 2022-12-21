JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out two defensive starters – linebacker Travon Walker and nose tackle Foley Fatukasi – for Thursday night’s game at the New York Jets.

Walker (ankle) and Fatukasi (ankle) won’t make the trip to New Jersey for the primetime game that has AFC playoff implications for the Jaguars (6-8) and the Jets (7-7). Both players have been instrumental in Jacksonville’s run defense, which ranks 10th in the league in yards per carry (4.24).

Walker sat out last week’s victory against Dallas, and Fatukasi joined him on the sideline after being injured in the first quarter.

Dawuane Smoot, Arden Key and K’Lavon Chaisson will fill in for Walker, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft. Veterans Corey Peters and Adam Gotsis will take over Fatukasi’s snaps against the Jets.

