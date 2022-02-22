Jacobs’ triple-double lifts Kent State over Ball State 93-82

KENT, Ohio (AP)Sincere Carry scored a career-high 42 points, Malique Jacobs had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the program’s first triple-double, and Kent State beat Ball State 93-82 on Tuesday night for its ninth straight victory.

Carry made 10 of Kent State’s season-high 17 3-pointers.

VonCameron Davis added 12 points and Tervell Beck had 10 for Kent State (18-9, 13-4 Mid-American Conference).

Miryne Thomas had 19 points and five assists for the Cardinals (12-15, 7-9). Payton Sparks added 15 points and Luke Bumbalough had 14 points.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Kent State defeated Ball State 66-65 on Jan. 4.

