Jacobs scores 17 to lead Kent St. past E. Michigan 56-47

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Malique Jacobs scored 17 points and Tervell Beck and Sincere Carry each scored 11 points and Kent State beat Eastern Michigan 56-47 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Flashes led by nine at halftime in holding the Eagles to a season low 17-point first half. Kent State (9-8, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) has won back-to-back contests and four of its last six.

The Eagles’ 17 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Reserve Bryce McBride was the Eagles’ only double-digit scorer with 20 points. Noah Farrakhan, who led the Eagles in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, finished 0-for-7 shooting.

