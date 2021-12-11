Curry closes in on 3-point mark, Warriors fall to 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Joel Embiid had 26 points and nine rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers delayed Stephen Curry’s bid to break Ray Allen’s career 3-point record in a 102-93 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Curry scored 18 points and shot 3 of 14 from 3-point range to move within six of matching Allen’s record. Curry’s next shot at the record is Monday night at Indiana in the second game of a five-game trip. He needed nine 3s against the Sixers to tie Allen’s mark of 2,973 regular-season 3s from 1996-2014.

Golden State dropped to 21-5, falling a half-game behind Phoenix for the NBA lead.

Curry had one 3 attempt blocked and he had an airball on another, and was largely shut down over 36 minutes by Matisse Thybulle. Curry was 6 of 20 from the floor and the Warriors were held under 100 points for the second time this season.

CLIPPERS 106, MAGIC 104

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Reggie Jackson hit a step-back jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining to lift Los Angeles past Orlando.

Jackson – who had nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter – hit a 20-footer following a timeout after Orlando tied it at 104 on Cole Anthony’s 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds left. The Clippers held on for their third straight victory when Terrence Ross missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Luke Kennard had a season-high 23 points and seven 3-pointers for Los Angeles. Terance Mann added 16 points. The Clippers were missing Paul George for the second straight game due to a right elbow contusion.

Anthony led the Magic with 23 points.

CAVALIERS 117, KINGS 103

CLEVELAND (AP) – Rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Cleveland beat Sacramento, matching its team record with 81 first-half points.

Isaac Okoro scored 20 points, Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland had 16 points and a career-best 13 assists for the Cavaliers. They held a 29-point lead at intermission and won their third in a row.

Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 21 points.

JAZZ 123, WIZARDS 98

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Utah routed Washington for their seventh straight victory.

Hassan Whiteside added 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Bradley Beal scored 21 points for Washington. The Wizards lost for the fourth time in five games and for the ninth time in 14.

HEAT 118, BULLS 92

MIAMI (AP) – Duncan Robinson scored a season high-26 points and Miami beat short-handed Chicago.

Playing in his record-tying 174th consecutive game for Miami, Robinson shot 9 of 13 from the field, making 5 of 9 3-pointers. Dewayne Dedmon had 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Zach LaVine scored 31 points for Chicago. The Bulls lost two additional players to health and safety protocols hours before the game. Guards Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson were ruled out, joining leading scorer DeMar DeRozan as well as Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr.

NUGGETS 127, SPURS 112

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists and Denver avenged an earlier loss to San Antonio,

The Nuggets had a balanced effort two nights after their most lethargic performance of the season. Denver never led and was dominated in the paint and on 3-pointers in falling 123-111 to San Antonio on Thursday night.

The Nuggets were 20 for 43 on 3-pointers Saturday and matched their season high for made 3s. Lonnie Walker IV scored 16 points for San Antonio.

GRIZZLIES 113, ROCKETS 106

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Desmond Bane added 19 points and Memphis held off Houston.

Christian Wood had 22 points and nine rebounds for Houston. Armoni Brooks provided a spark off the Houston bench, scoring 18 points.