INDIANAPOLIS (AP)DJ Jackson and Vincent Brady II scored 16 points each and IUPUI beat Green Bay 68-53 on Saturday to snap an 11-game losing streak.

Jackson added six rebounds and Brady five boards for the Jaguars (4-21, 1-13 Horizon League). Chris Osten finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Cade Meyer finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (2-22, 1-12). Clarence Cummings III added 14 points and two steals for Green Bay. The Phoenix have lost 14 straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.