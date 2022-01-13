Ivory scores 19 to lead Green Bay past IUPUI 69-54

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Donovan Ivory came off the bench to tally 19 points to lead Green Bay to a 69-54 win over IUPUI on Thursday night, ending the Phoenix’s seven-game losing streak.

Randy Tucker had 17 points and eight rebounds for Green Bay (3-12, 2-4 Horizon League). Kamari McGee added 12 points. Lucas Stieber had seven assists.

B.J. Maxwell had 18 points for the Jaguars (1-13, 0-5), who have now lost eight straight games. Azariah Seay added 16 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick