Italy to vaccinate its athletes for Tokyo Olympics

ROME (AP)The Italian Olympic Committee is making arrangements to vaccinate its entire team for the Tokyo Games.

About two-thirds of the Italians qualified for the games have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 because they are affiliated with the military. The remaining athletes, as well as coaches and staff members – and even athletes still attempting to qualify – will begin receiving vaccines on Friday, CONI said.

As of Tuesday, 237 Italians had qualified for the Olympics, which open on July 23.

Australia also recently announced plans to vaccinate its Olympians.

Athletes traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics will be required to stay within a ”bubble” consisting of the official accommodation, venues and training areas and will be tested for the coronavirus before and during their stay, but there is no requirement to be vaccinated ahead of competition.

