‘It is crazy’: Simone Biles excited as Olympics finally hit 100-day mark

(NEXSTAR) — As athletes mark 100 days until the long-awaited 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Team USA’s standout gymnast Simone Biles is all smiles thinking about the delayed games finally arriving.

“100 days still sounds so far away, but three to four months sounds sooner. It’s just so crazy how you put it,” she said while chuckling.

Biles, along with competitors across the globe, has been playing the waiting game as countries across the world dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. With the Olympic torch on the move and a commitment from the host country of Japan, it appears the games are definitely “a go.”

And even though the thought of being just 100 days away brings a smile to Biles’ face, she has to approach it like she would any other Wednesday.

“For us, it’s just another day in training. One day closer,” she said.

Following the postponement, Biles, who has four Olympic golds under her belt, leaned on the process that guided her following a 15-month break after the 2016 Olympics. Back then she was careful not to rush into anything, stressing she was just going to see what happened when she went back into the gym in the fall of 2017. She needed to figure out why she was there in the first place. Eventually she did, pushing her sport closer to the mainstream in the process, one boundary-pushing routine at a time. Her performances have become can’t-miss events, her smiling face a fixture at the end of every NBC Olympic promo.

“I’m feeling pretty good, pretty confident,” Biles said during a recent Team USA media summit. “I’m just super excited for the journey.”

The postponement left her drained. The next step is making sure she can regain the spark that’s made her one of the most celebrated athletes of the entire Olympic movement.

“We’re not going to give up. We’re going to strive for perfection,” Biles said of herself and her teammates.

The post-Olympic tour she plans to headline was pushed back a year, and Biles stressed she remains committed to it if she makes it through Tokyo healthy. The tour is designed to be fun, a release. The Olympics, by comparison, require more dedication and more precise planning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.