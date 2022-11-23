TORONTO (AP)Kyrie Irving scored 19 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Nic Claxton had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 112-98 on Wednesday night.

Toronto held Kevin Durant to 12 points but still lost to the Nets for the fifth time in seven meetings after winning 21 of the previous 25.

Durant scored his 26,074th career point in the third quarter, passing Kevin Garnett (26,071) for 18th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Royce O’Neale made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, and Ben Simmons had 14 for the Nets, who bounced back after losing at Philadelphia on Tuesday. Brooklyn has won three of four.

The Nets shot 17 for 38 from 3-point range, a season high for made 3-pointers. The Raptors finished 7 for 29 from distance, matching their fewest made 3-pointers of the season.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Chris Boucher had 12 points and a season-high 16 rebounds for the Raptors. O.G. Anunoby scored 15 points and Thad Young had 12.

Toronto had 10 healthy players, with regulars Scottie Barnes (left knee) and Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness) joining All-Star Pascal Siakam (strained right adductor) on the sidelines.

With the Nets ahead 52-51 at halftime, Irving connected on his first seven field-goal attempts in the third. Brooklyn took a 91-76 lead into the fourth.

It was Irving’s third game since his suspension for sharing a link to an antisemitic film on Twitter.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn recorded an assist on 12 of its 15 field goals in the first quarter. The Nets finished with 32 assists, one shy of their season high. … G Seth Curry (left ankle) missed his second straight game. … F Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring) was not available.

Raptors: Toronto was also without F Otto Porter Jr. (dislocated toe, left foot), G Dalano Banton (left ankle), F Precious Achiuwa (right ankle), F Justin Champagnie (back) and G-F Ron Harper Jr. (G-League). … Siakam missed his ninth game but could return next week. . VanVleet also missed games because of a non-COVID illness on Nov. 12 and 14. … Juancho Hernangomzez had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

CUDDLY COAT

Rapper Drake arrived at his courtside seat wearing a hooded white winter jacket with two teddy bears attached to the front. Raptors TV broadcaster Jack Armstrong wore the jacket through most of the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Nets: At Indiana on Friday night.

Raptors: Host Dallas on Saturday night.

