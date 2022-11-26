Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Cyclones are 3-22 against No. 1 teams, with the other wins coming against Kansas in 1957 and Oklahoma in 2016.

The Cyclones can now add North Carolina (5-1) to the list.

Jaren Holmes added 22 points and the Cyclones withstood off shooting games from Aljaz Kunc and Gabe Kalscheur, who combined for three points and missed all eight of their shot attempts.

RJ Davis led North Carolina with 15 points, Armando Bacot added 14 and Caleb Love scored 12.

Iowa State will face No. 20 UConn in Sunday’s championship game, while the Tar Heels will play No. 18 Alabama for third place.

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 64, NO. 3 KANSAS 50

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP)Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points and Tennessee beat the reigning national champions in the championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Vescovi hit five 3-pointers to drive the offense for the Volunteers (5-1), who dominated the glass, overcame their own turnover troubles and made the Jayhawks work for clean looks. Tennessee won despite not having leading scorer Josiah-Jordan James due to knee soreness.

Zakai Zeigler had 14 points, including a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock at the 7-minute mark to push Tennessee’s lead to 56-38.

Jalen Wilson and Joseph Yesefu each scored 14 points to lead the Jayhawks (6-1), who shot 28.6% in the first half and never warmed up.

NO. 5 VIRGINIA 72, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 45

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jayden Gardner scored 26 points and nearly matched Maryland-Eastern Shore’s point total in the first half as Virginia beat the Hawks.

The Cavaliers (5-0) led 40-22 at halftime, with Gardner accounting for 18 of those points and Kadin Shedrick adding nine. Shedrick finished with 13 with coach Tony Bennett substituting liberally over the final 10 minutes.

Maryland-Eastern Shore (2-4), of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, got nine points from Nathaniel Pollard Jr. and eight from Ahamadou Fofana.

NO. 24 PURDUE 84, NO. 6 GONZAGA 66

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Zach Edey scored 15 of his 23 points in the final 15 minutes, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer each added 14 and Purdue beat Gonzaga in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Caleb Furst added 10 points, and Purdue shot 57% in the second half, made six of 11 3-point attempts and outrebounded the Bulldogs 46-31.

Purdue (5-0) will play Duke in the championship game on Sunday, while the Bulldogs (4-2) will face Xavier in the third-place game.

Drew Timme led Gonzaga with 22 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 8 DUKE 71, XAVIER 64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Jeremy Roach scored a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and Duke withstood Xavier’s second-half comeback try in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

The Blue Devils (6-1) advanced to Sunday’s championship game and Purdue.

The Musketeers (4-2) were held to two points over the final five minutes and missed their final four shot attempts. Souley Boum scored 23 points and Adam Kunkel had 13.

NO. 11 INDIANA 90, JACKSON STATE 51

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Tamar Bates scored a career-high 22 points and Xavier Johnson added a season-best 16 in Indiana’s win over Jackson State.

Johnson and Bates each made four 3-pointers and had four assists to help the Hoosiers start 6-0 for the second straight season. Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 11 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes after sitting out Wednesday’s game with a sore back.

Jackson State was led by Trace Young with 13 points. Ken Evans Jr. had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (0-5), who trailed by double digits for the final 30 minutes.

No. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 74, OREGON 70

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Joey Hauser had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Michigan State hold off a strong challenge from Oregon to win in the consolation round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.

Tyson Walker added 18 points and eight assists for the Spartans (4-2), while Pierre Brooks II had 15 points.

Will Richardson led the Ducks (2-4) with 28 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Kel’el Ware added 17 points and Rivaldo Soares had 10.

NO. 16 ILLINOIS 92, LINDENWOOD 59

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Skyy Clark scored a career-high 19 points and RJ Melendez had a career-high 17 in Illinois’ win over Lindenwood.

Lindenwood (3-5) hit three of its first four shots to take a 7-6 lead, but it was short-lived. Illinois (5-1) quickly seized a 22-13 lead, starting the game 10 of 15 from the field and shooting 63.6% in the first half.

Forward Keenon Cole led the Lions with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

NO. 20 UCONN 82, NO. 18 ALABAMA 67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Adama Sanogo scored 11 of his 25 points during a decisive run midway through the second half and UConn beat Alabama in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational.

UConn (7-0) will face Iowa State in the championship game, while Alabama will take on No. 1 North Carolina in the third-place game Sunday.

Jordan Hawkins added 16 points, Alex Karaban had 12, and Joey Calcaterra scored 10 off the bench and helped spark a first-half run when the Huskies built a 15-point lead.

Brandon Miller led Alabama (5-1) with 18 points and Jaden Bradley added 12. But it was a sloppy performance from the Crimson Tide that included 21 turnovers, 16 in the first half.

NO. 23 MARYLAND 95, COPPIN STATE 79

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Julian Reese scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, Hakim Hart added 22 points and Maryland beat Coppin State in its first game as a ranked team this season.

Jahmir Young had 21 points for the unbeaten Terrapins (6-0).

Coppin State’s Juan Dixon coached for the first time against the program he led to a national title as a player in 2002. Dixon is Maryland’s career scoring leader with 2,269 points and is in his sixth season with the Eagles.

Sam Sessoms scored 28 points for the Eagles (3-5). They have lost three in a row.

NO. 25 IOWA 74, CLEMSON 71

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Freshman Patrick McCaffery scored 21 points and Iowa held off Clemson to reach the Emerald Coast Classic championship game.

Iowa (5-0) will face TCU in the title game Saturday. Clemson (4-2) will play California.

Tony Perkins scored eight of his 11 points during the final two minutes, making a layup and six of six free throws to help squelch the Tigers’ threat.

Chase Hunter led Clemson (4-2) with 21 points and Hunter Tyson had 13.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25