CINCINNATI (AP)Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams didn’t practice Thursday, making it more likely the Bengals will again start three backup offensive linemen in Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Chiefs.

Right guard Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Williams (dislocated kneecap) haven’t practiced at all this week.

Max Scharping, a free agent signed before the season, started his second game at right guard in Cincinnati’s 27-10 win over Buffalo in the divisional round last week, and Jackson Carman, a converted guard, played in place of Williams.

Hakeem Adeniji, a sixth-round pick in 2020, started his third game in place of right tackle La’el Collins, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in a game Dec. 24.

The Bengals thrived behind the makeshift line, with quarterback Joe Burrow passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns while being sacked just once. Joe Mixon rushed for 105 yards and a TD.

Starting tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) and linebacker Joe Bachie (foot) were reported as limited participants in Thursday’s practice.

