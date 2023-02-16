TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller scored in the shootout, and Connor Ingram stopped 47 shots for his first career shutout as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Ingram made several stops on shots from point-blank range in the final 90 seconds of overtime and then stopped Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov in the shootout as the Coyotes extended their season-high point streak to seven games (4-0-3).

Brian Elliott made 26 saves for Tampa Bay, which had won three in a row and six of eight. The Lightning came in off an emotional 4-3 overtime win at Colorado on Tuesday night in a rematch of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

RANGERS 6, CANUCKS 4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had two goals and an assist as New York got its sixth straight win.

Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for the Rangers, who are 7-0-1 in their last eight games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots.

Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist and Curtis Lazar, J.T. Miller and Conor Garland also scored for the Canucks, who have lost three straight. Elias Pettersson had two assists and Arturs Silovs had 22 saves in his NHL debut.

AVALANCHE 3, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Denis Malgin scored for the second consecutive night and Nathan MacKinnon got his fifth goal in five games since the All-Star break to lead Colorado.

Andrew Cogliano also scored for Colorado, which recovered from a shootout loss at home to Tampa Bay the previous night. Alexandar Georgiev had 41 saves.

Kirill Kaprizov scored his 31st goal and Joel Eriksson Ek added his 21st of the season for Minnesota, which has lost five of six since the All-Star break. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 shots.

RED WINGS 5, OILERS 4, SO

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Pius Suter scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout to lead Detroit to its fourth straight win.

Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider, Robby Fabbri and Olli Maatta scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Ville Husso made 41 saves overall.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals, and Leon Draisaitl and Derek Ryan also scored for the Oilers, who have dropped their last two. Jack Campbell stopped 19 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

TORONTO (AP) – William Nylander had a goal and two assists, Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots and Toronto Leafs beat Chicago for its fifth win in eight games.

Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Rasmus Sandin each added a goal and an assist, and Conor Timmins also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Sam Lafferty and Philipp Kurashev each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who have lost three straight and dropped to 2-5-1 in their last eight games. Petr Mrazek finished with 37 saves.

SABRES 7, DUCKS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Tage Thompson scored his 36th goal of the season, Casey Mittelstadt had the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Buffalo snapped a four-game losing streak.

Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists while Peyton Krebs, Dylan Cozens , Tyson Jost and Mittelstadt each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, which trailed 3-2 in the second period before scoring five straight goals. Zembus Girgensons also scored and Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Quinn each had two assists as the Sabres had 14 of their 18 skaters record at least one point. Eric Comrie stopped 19 shots.

Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler had the fourth two-goal game in his 13-year career, Kevin Shattenkirk had a goal and an assist while Derek Grant had two assists. Lukas Dostal made 37 saves for the Ducks, who have dropped three straight games while being outscored 20-8.

