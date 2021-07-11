Indians and Royals rained out in final game before break

by: By BRIAN DULIK

CLEVELAND (AP)The Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals began their All-Star break a little earlier than expected.

Their Sunday afternoon game was postponed 90 minutes before the scheduled first pitch at Progressive Field.

It will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Sept. 20 in Cleveland.

The Indians won the first three games of the series, the first two with game-ending homers in the ninth inning by Franmil Reyes and Bobby Bradley. Cleveland had lost a season-high nine straight before Kansas City arrived in town.

The Royals have lost eight straight to Cleveland for the first time since 2016.

UP NEXT

Royals: Host Baltimore in a three-game series beginning Friday.

Indians: Visit Oakland for the opener of a three-game series Friday.

