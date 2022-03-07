Improving Hornets face ever-changing Nets lineup

The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, feeling at least a bit better about their predicament just by knowing what their visitors are going through.

The teams meet for the first time in more than four months in Charlotte, N.C.

The Nets have dropped their last four games and six of their last seven. And that run has come on the heels of an 11-game losing streak that ended Feb. 14.

“We’re not in a do-or-die mode, but we know in order for us to be in position for contention, we’ve got to do the little things to win every single night,” Nets guard Kyrie Irving said.

The Hornets enter with a two-game winning streak, the first time they have won consecutive games since late January after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday and San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The latter of those results was just their second home victory in their last 10 tries.

“We got to get those next two,” Hornets guard LaMelo Ball said of games against the Nets and Boston Celtics to complete a three-game homestand. “Definitely trying to add on wins and stay in that direction.”

The Nets and Hornets each enter with 32-33 records and currently are in line to advance to the play-in tournament. Brooklyn is fourth in the Atlantic Division, while Charlotte holds a tie for second place in the Southeast Division heading into play Monday.

“We keep getting better,” Hornets guard Terry Rozier said. “We’re going to need all the fans to come out and fill this arena up. Every game matters to us.”

The Nets endured an emotional 126-120 loss Sunday at Boston. Kevin Durant’s 37 points weren’t enough to offset other shortcomings.

The game was just Durant’s second since his return from a sprained left knee ligament. And it was just his fourth game all season on the court with Irving, who is only playing in road games at the present time.

Sunday’s game was the Nets’ first of three consecutive they will play on the road. It also started a stretch of four road games over a stretch of five contests. Getting Durant and Irving into a flow together has becoming an urgent matter for Brooklyn.

“A lot going on, in and out of the lineup,” Irving said. “We have one of the most changing lineups in the league. … It just shows when you don’t have that consistency and you don’t have guys in the lineup.”

Tuesday’s game will be the 10th since center Montrezl Harrell joined the Hornets in a trade from the Washington Wizards. He has shot a combined 11 for 19 from the field while scoring 26 points over the last two games.

Harrell has scored in double figures in seven games since coming on board as he adapts to the Hornets’ backcourt combination of Ball and Rozier.

“They’re finding each other right now,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said.

As a member of the Wizards, Harrell averaged 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in two meetings with Brooklyn.

It’s another return to his hometown for guard Seth Curry, now with the Nets after a February trade. He notched six points and then poured in 23 points in a two-game visit to Charlotte with the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 6 and 8. During the past weekend, Curry was dealing with an ankle injury but had eight points Sunday.

