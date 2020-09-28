Illinois student athletes to file lawsuit against IHSA

by: WGN Web Desk and Judy Wang

CHICAGO — Illinois high school athletes are turning to the courts to press their demand that Gov. JB Pritzker allow them to play this fall.

Parents, students and athletes’ advocates plan to file a class action lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association Monday, demanding that it abide by its own rules —regardless of the governor’s COVID-19 shutdown.

Students protested Sunday outside Pritzker’s mansion. They say other states are allowing high school sports.

But the governor says he won’t be swayed by other states’ decisions.

