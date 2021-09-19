Illinois State edges Eastern Illinois 31-24 with late score

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Pha’leak Brown scored on a 3-yard run with 1:54 to play and Illinois State defeated Eastern Illinois 31-24 on Saturday night, it’s fourth straight win in the 109-year old Mid-America Classic.

The win was the 87th win at Illinois State for Brock Spack, making him the winningest coach in school history, passing Edwin Struck, who coached from 1945-64. Spack earned his Master’s degree and coached at Eastern Illinois.

After Illinois State stopped the Panthers on downs, Eastern Illinois blocked a field goal attempt but couldn’t get an advance on the ball and had four incompletions from inside their 35 in the final 34 seconds.

The Redbirds (2-1) put together the winning drive after stopping the Panthers on fourth-and-1 from the 27 with 4:15 left.

Eastern Illinois never led after the Redbirds took the opening drive 75 yards, scoring on a 15-yard run by Nigel White. The Panthers caught up on a 93-yard punt return for a touchdown by DeAirious Smith that tied the game at 17 at 6:46 of the third quarter.

Illinois State regained the lead on an 8-yard run by Jackson Waring before Eastern Illinois tied it again early in the fourth.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick