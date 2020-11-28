Illinois-Ohio State football game canceled due to COVID-19

The University of Illinois has released the following:

Illinois-Ohio State Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Ohio State at Illinois football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, has been canceled because of an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within Ohio State’s program. The game will not be made up and is considered a “no contest” by the Big Ten Conference.

“We are certainly disappointed that tomorrow’s game against Ohio State was cancelled,” said Illinois head coach Lovie Smith . “In these uncertain times, and having seen similar situations around the nation, we have always been aware that this could occur to us as well. All of us in collegiate athletics place the health and safety of our student-athletes at the highest level. We hope the Ohio State players and staff who have contracted the COVID virus recover quickly so they can continue their season.”

Illinois is scheduled to host Iowa Dec. 5 in Champaign.