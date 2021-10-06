Illinois fisherman reels in over $100,000 prize at Missouri’s Bass Bash

WARSAW, Mo. – An Illinois man won the top prize at Missouri’s Bass Bash. The fishing competition offered a total of $325,000 in cash prizes at Truman Lake and the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

Jim Morrison, of O’Fallon, Illinois, landed the biggest fish to win $101,500. He caught a 7″ long bass weighing 7.11 pounds Saturday morning with a bone-colored pencil popper lure.

Morrison tells LakeExpo.com that he has been fishing for over a decade. He says that this is the biggest fish that he has ever landed and has been competing in the Bass Bash for the last eight years.

There were more than 3,200 people competing in the bash from 37 states. Organizers are calling this year’s event a success.