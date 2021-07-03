Ignacio Aliseda scores twice, Fire beat Atlanta United 3-0

CHICAGO (AP)Ignacio Aliseda had his first two-goal game in MLS and the Chicago Fire beat Atlanta United 3-0 on Saturday night.

Chicago (2-7-2) snapped a four-game winless streak. Atlanta (2-3-6) is winless in six games.

The 21-year-old Aliseda, who went into the game scoreless this season and had one goal as a rookie in 2020, opened the scoring when his shot from the top of the penalty area deflected off an Atlanta defender before bouncing off the crossbar and into the net to open the scoring in the 34th minute.

Aliseda made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time. Miguel Angel Navarro redirected a sloppy pass by Anton Walkes to Aliseda, who calmly ripped a right-footer that froze goalkeeper Bradley Guzan.

Przemyslaw Frankowski capped the scoring on a breakaway, running onto a ball by Aliseda and then rolling in a side-netter in the 58th minute.

