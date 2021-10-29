Hurricanes still perfect on season with 2-0 win over Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for his first shutout with Carolina, giving the Hurricanes their best six-game start in franchise history with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes are 6-0-0 – an opening streak that’s one game longer than two seasons ago. They’ve also only used Andersen in goal this season. He became the seventh goalie in NHL history to win each of his team’s first six games of a season.

Tony DeAngelo and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Hurricanes, and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net goal.

The Bruins lost to an unbeaten team for the second night in a row after falling 4-1 to the Florida Panthers a night earlier in the start of a two-game road trip.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.

SABRES 4, DUCKS 3, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Rasmus Asplund scored his second goal with 43.9 seconds left in overtime, capping Buffalo’s wild evening in which it blew a three-goal lead before rallying to beat Anaheim.

Zemgus Girgensons and Arttu Ruotsalainen also scored for the Sabres, who opened a four-game West Coast trip by earning at least a point for the sixth time in their seven games. Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots in a standout performance in goal.

Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves and Simon Benoit tied it with his first career NHL goal early in the third period for the Ducks, who lost their fifth straight. Troy Terry extended his points streak to six games with a goal for Anaheim, and Adam Henrique scored his 200th career goal.

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf had an assist for his 987th career point, moving him one behind Teemu Selanne for the Anaheim franchise scoring record.

JETS 3, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and Kyle Connor had three assists as Winnipeg used a third-period charge to defeat Los Angeles Kings.

Andrew Copp had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won four straight. Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 32 shots in his season debut.

Rasmus Kupari and Adrian Kempe scored, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles has not won since beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their opener. The Kings are 0-5-1 in their past six.

The Jets kept pushing with their speed to take advantage of the Kings, who lost defenseman Drew Doughty for at least eight weeks because of a bruised knee and Sean Walker for the season because of a torn ACL and MCL during their recent four-game trip.

CANADIENS 4, SHARKS 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Jake Allen made 45 saves, Mike Hoffman scored for the third straight game and Montreal beat San Jose – its first win there in nearly 22 years.

Alexander Romanov and Brendan Gallagher also scored goals as Montreal snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Sharks, who looked rather flat in their first game at home after an encouraging five-game road trip.

The Canadiens’ last road victory against the Sharks before Thursday came on Nov. 23, 1999. They hadn’t beat San Jose in any location since March 2015. Montreal, a Stanley Cup finalist last season, entered the night 1-6 and having been outscored 25-11.

The 31-year-old Allen, serving as the Canadiens’ No. 1 goalie while Carey Price is away from the team for personal reasons, notched his 22nd career shutout.

Adin Hill made 28 saves for San Jose, which went 0 for 4 on the power play and missed a few prime scoring chances in the opener of a five-game homestand.

AVALANCHE 4, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – J.T. Compher scored two goals to help leading Colorado over St. Louis, handing the Blues their first loss this season.

Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper recorded 15 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots, and also was given a rare 10-minute misconduct near the end of the second period along with Kadri for a scrum after the net was knocked off its moorings.

The Avalanche outshot St. Louis 14-5 in the first period and 30-12 after two periods.

FLYERS 2, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Sean Couturier scored and added an assist as Philadelphia used a quick start to defeat Vancouver.

James van Riemsdyk also scored on the power play for the Flyers and Claude Giroux had two assists. Quinn Hughes scored for the Canucks.

The night got off to a fast start with the teams scoring three goals in the first seven minutes, two of them 1:53 apart.

Flyer goaltender Martin Jones, a Vancouver native, stopped 27 shots. Vancouver’s Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots.

The Canucks had a chance with 1:20 remaining when Flyer defenseman Ivan Provoro was called for tripping. With Halak pulled, Vancouver had a six-on-four advantage and managed two shots but couldn’t score.

KRAKEN 4, WILD 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Haydn Fleury had the first two-goal game of his career and Brandon Tanev added his sixth of the season into an empty net, as Seattle beat Minnesota.

Seattle won its second straight in handing Minnesota just its second loss.

Fleury scored late in the first period to pull Seattle even at 1-1 and his wraparound goal in the second gave the Kraken the lead. Tanev and Mark Giordano both scored empty net goals after Minnesota pulled Cam Talbot.

Ryan Hartman scored his third goal of the season off a great feed from Kirill Kaprizov early in the first period, but Minnesota was stymied the rest of the way thanks to a terrific performance from Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer.

Grubauer made 30 saves, including a critical stop of Kaprizov on a breakaway in the closing seconds of the second period. As Minnesota pushed for an equalizer in the third period, Grubauer held them off with 16.

FLAMES 4, PENGUINS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jacob Markstrom stopped 45 shots for his second shutout in his last three starts as Calgary beat Pittsburgh.

Markstrom recorded his second shutout in five games this season and the 10th of his career. Playing his 12th NHL season and second with the Flames, Markstrom has stopped 136 of his last 137 shots faced.

Johnny Gaudreau scored his first goal in the opening period, and Blake Coleman, Dillon Dube and Milan Lucic scored in the third as Calgary swept a five-game road trip. The Flames never trailed during the road trip, leading for 234:05 overall, and outscored the opposition 21-7 on the trip.

Casey DeSmith, who made his first start since Oct. 14, stopped 31 shots for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have lost two straight after starting the season with points in their first five games.

LIGHTNING 4, COYOTES 1

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (AP) – Alex Killorn scored twice in the first period and Tampa Bay earned its first home victory of the season by beating Arizona.

The Lightning were 0-2-1 at Amalie Arena before beating the Coyotes, who fell to 0-6-1 and have lost the first two games of their five-game trip.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist in the first period, Andrej Sustr also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves. Vasilevskiy lost his shutout bid when Lawson Crouse scored with 7:24 remaining in the third period.

Rookie goalie Ivan Prosvetov, playing his first game since being recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, finished with 23 saves for Arizona in his fourth NHL game.