Hurricanes have season-high 50 shots, beat Blue Jackets 4-0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Jordan Staal got Carolina on the board with a determined second-period sequence, then the Hurricanes broke it open with two quick third-period goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday night.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes finished with a season-high 50 shots, leaving netminder Frederik Andersen with a relatively quiet night in earning his third shutout this season on 19 saves.

Teuvo Teravainen scored late in the second for a 2-0 lead, then Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck scored 36 seconds apart in the opening minutes of the third.

Both teams entered on winning streaks, with Columbus at a season-high four wins and Carolina with three straight. And the Blue Jackets had surged to win seven of eight, a stretch that included five road wins – the last coming a day earlier at Atlantic Division-leading Florida.

But the Hurricanes controlled the puck from the start and surrendered few scoring chances, whether at even-strength or with its NHL-best penalty kill. They just needed time to finally beat J-F Berube after firing a steady stream of shots on net.

KINGS 4, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Jonathan Quick became the fourth American-born goalie to reach 350 victories in the NHL, Adrian Kempe scored twice and Los Angeles beat Anaheim for its fourth straight victory.

Quick stopped 24 shots and improved to 25-13-9 against the Kings. Ryan Miller tops U.S.-born goalies with 391 victories. John Vanbiesbrouck had 374 and Tom Barrasso 369. Quick is the 24th goalie overall to reach 350 victories,

Anze Kopitar and Carl Grundstrom also scored for the Kings. Troy Terry scored early in the third period for Anaheim.

AVALANCHE 6, JETS 3

DENVER (AP) – Gabriel Landeskog scored three times, Nathan MacKinnon added two more and Colorado overcame a three-goal deficit to beat Winnipeg.

Landeskog also had a hat trick in a 7-1 home victory over the Jets on Jan. 6. Andre Burakovsky also scored for Colorado, and Pavel Francouz made 26 saves.

Kyle Connor, Evgeny Svechnikov and Adam Lowry scored for Winnipeg.

COYOTES 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Nick Schmaltz scored twice in the third period, Scott Wedgewood stopped 43 shots and Arizona beat Vegas.

Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for the Coyotes. They had lost seven of the previous nine against Vegas.

William Carrier scored for the Golden Knights. They were playing for the first time in five days.

BLACKHAWKS 8, DEVILS 5

CHICAGO (AP) – Kirby Dach snapped a tie in the third period and Patrick Kane had three goals and an assist, helping Chicago beat New Jersey.

Brandon Hagel also scored three times for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row and seven of nine overall. Ryan Carpenter also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves in his return from a right hand injury.

Jesper Bratt scored twice for New Jersey for the second straight game. Jack Hughes and Jonas Siegenthaler each had a goal and two assists, and Yegor Sharangovich also scored.

BLUES 5, SABRES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jordan Kyrou had two goals and an assist, Colton Parayko scored the winner in St. Louis’ victory over Buffalo.

Jake Walman and Brayden Schenn also scored, and Ville Husso had 35 saves for St. Louis to improve to 10-1-1 since the start of 2022 – and 9-1-0 at home.

Kyle Okposo, Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo. The Sabres have lost five straight.