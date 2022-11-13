The Carolina Hurricanes will look for a bounce-back victory when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 4-1 loss on the road against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, while the Blackhawks ended a two-game slide with a 3-2 win over the host Anaheim Ducks that same day.

Carolina trailed 2-0 before Jordan Staal scored off an assist from Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast with 6:05 left in the second period. But the Avalanche put the game away with two third-period goals against goalie Antti Raanta, who finished with 24 saves.

“We need everyone really going, especially playing against this team, and we didn’t have that tonight,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, whose team has dropped three of its past four games. “It was a tough game. I didn’t like our start.

“We gave them two goals in the first (period) and you’re just chasing the game. Too good of a team to give them two. I thought, really, after that the game was pretty even.”

Raanta (3-2-1, 2.47 goals-against average) started in place of Frederik Andersen (5-3-0, 2.72), who was been on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 6 after an undisclosed injury in practice. Andersen hasn’t played the past three games, but he’s eligible to return for Monday’s game.

Carolina is led by Martin Necas’ team-high 19 points on seven goals and a team-high 12 assists, while Andrei Svechnikov has a team-high 11 goals to go along with six assists and Sebastian Aho has seven goals with 10 assists.

The Blackhawks’ Jarred Tinordi scored his first two goals of the season, including the go-ahead goal with 2:42 remaining, as the Blackhawks rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Ducks.

After the Ducks took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, Tinordi scored off assists from Max Domi and Patrick Kane at the 13:55 mark of the opening period.

Filip Roos’ first career goal, which came off assists from Kane and Domi, tied the game at the 4:04 mark of the second period.

Tinordi’s game-winning goal from above the left circle first deflected off Anaheim’s Adam Henrique, then rebounded off Ducks defenseman Dmitry Kulikov before finding its way into the net past goalie Anthony Stolarz.

“(Tinordi) had a great game for us,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “He was the only one that was really into the game, other than our goaltender, early on. We got our feet under us (when) that goal kinda got us some momentum.”

Chicago goalie Arvid Soderblom made 39 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost six of their past eight games. Chicago had just two goals from their defensemen before getting three Saturday.

Soderblom (2-2-1, 2.60 goals-against average) has been the primary replacement for Alex Stalock (3-2-1, 2.93), who entered into concussion protocol after a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Nov. 1.

Patrick Kane has two goals and a team-high 10 assists for a team-leading 12 points, while Domi has four goals and six assists. Jonathan Toews has recorded a team-high seven goals to go along with three assists.

