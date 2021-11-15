Hunt leads Denver past IUPUI 63-47

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — KJ Hunt had 22 points and Michael Henn added 21 as Denver defeated IUPUI 63-47 on Monday.

Payton Moore had eight rebounds for Denver (2-1). Tevin Smith added six rebounds.

B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars (0-3). Bobby Harvey added 13 points and six rebounds.

