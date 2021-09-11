Humphrey’s career-high 5 TDs leads Montana over W. Illinois

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Camron Humphrey threw a career-high five touchdown passes to lead Montana to a 42-7 rout of Western Illinois on Saturday night.

Humphrey was 20-of-26 passing for 252 yards. He threw a dart to Malik Flowers at the 2 for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Flowers got behind a defender in the end zone for a 28-yard catch that capped the scoring with 14:22 remaining.

Flowers finished with 100 yards receiving on three catches. Mitch Roberts and Samuel Akem also each had a touchdown reception for Montana (2-0).

It was also the 100th win for coach Bobby Hauck at Montana, which upset then-No. 20 Washington in Seattle last week.

Michael Lawson had two interceptions for Western Illinois (0-2), the first a 75-yard return for a touchdown late in the second quarter. The Leathernecks were held to just 133 yards of offense compared to 448 by Montana.

Attendance was 25,238 at sold-out Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/College-football and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick
More Home Page Top Stories