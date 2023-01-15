CINCINNATI (AP)Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night.

Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left, Huntley tried to go over the top of the line for the go-ahead score. But he was stood up by Germaine Pratt and stripped by fellow linebacker Logan Wilson.

The ball went right to Hubbard at the 2, and the defensive end took off down the field for the longest fumble return for a touchdown in NFL postseason history. It also was the longest go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter in the postseason.

Baltimore drove to the Cincinnati 17 in the final minute, but Kevin Zeitler was flagged for holding and Huntley threw incomplete to the end zone on the final play.

Playing behind a patchwork offensive line, Burrow passed for 209 yards and a touchdown for the AFC North champions. He also had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Next up for Cincinnati (13-4) is a trip to Buffalo for a rematch of their Week 17 game that was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

Playing without Lamar Jackson once again because of the quarterback’s knee injury, Baltimore (10-8) managed two offensive touchdowns for the first time since Nov. 27. Huntley passed for 226 yards and two TDs, but he also had a costly interception.

GIANTS 31, VIKINGS 24

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for New York, which handed Minnesota its first loss in 12 one-score games this season.

Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores, including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants’ defense finished off the franchise’s first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago by swarming tight end T.J. Hockenson after a 3-yard catch on a pass from Kirk Cousins at midfield on fourth-and-8. The Vikings (13-5) turned the ball over on downs with 1:44 to go and no timeouts left.

Jones became the first quarterback in NFL history with 300-plus passing yards, two-plus passing touchdowns and 70-plus rushing yards in a postseason game as first-year coach Brian Daboll’s Giants (10-7-1) advanced to play No. 1 seed and NFC East rival Philadelphia in the divisional round next weekend.

Isaiah Hodgins and Daniel Bellinger had touchdown receptions for New York.

Cousins went 31 for 39 for 273 yards and two scores and a rushing touchdown to cap the game’s opening possession. The too-short throw to Hockenson was his one glaring mistake. Justin Jefferson, the NFL’s leading receiver, had only one catch after halftime and finished with 47 yards.

BILLS 34, DOLPHINS 31

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and Buffalo rallied past injury-depleted Miami in an AFC wild-card game.

Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception in a game where Buffalo (14-3) squandered an early 17-0 lead.

The Bills’ defense, which forced six punts and two turnovers, then held on to secure the win when Miami turned the ball over on downs on its final possession. Dolphins rookie Skylar Thompson’s pass on fourth-and-6 went just off the fingertips of tight end Mike Gesicki with 2:22 remaining.

Buffalo will host Cincinnati in the divisional round.

Allen finished 23 of 39 for 352 yards and three TDs, but also threw two interceptions, which resulted in the Dolphins scoring 10 points. He also lost a fumble while being sacked by Eric Rowe, with Zach Sieler recovering the ball and returning it 5 yards for a touchdown to put Miami ahead 24-20 early in the third quarter.

The Dolphins (9-9) were down numerous starters and trailed 17-0 with 12:46 left in the second quarter. Miami rallied to tie the game by taking advantage of two interceptions and Cedric Wilson’s 50-yard punt return.

Thompson, a seventh-round pick out of Kansas State, finished 18 of 45 for 220 yards with a touchdown pass to Gesicki and two interceptions.

