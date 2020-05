PHOTO: Former Detroit Piston Dennis Rodman gestures while addressing the media during a press conference at The Palace before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Friday, April 1, 2011, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Rodman, who won two NBA Championships with the Pistons in 1989 and 1990, is being honored with the retirement of his No. 10 jersey during a half-time ceremony. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)