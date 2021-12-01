House propels New Mexico past New Mexico State 101-94

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Jaelen House scored 29 points to spark New Mexico to a 101-94 victory over New Mexico State on Tuesday night.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 19 points for the Lobos (5-3). Jay Allen-Tovar pitched in with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Javonte Johnson scored 12.

Teddy Allen topped the Aggies (5-2) with 31 points, going 12 for 12 at the free-throw line. Sir’Jabari Rice added 21 points, while Will McNair Jr. scored 14 with eight rebounds.

