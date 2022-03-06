Horne lifts Tulsa over UCF 73-72 at buzzer

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Jeriah Horne made a shot from beyond halfcourt as time expiredto lift Tulsa to a 73-72 win over Central Florida on Sunday.

Horne rebounded a missed free throw in the lane, dribbled four times and heaved the ball from several steps shy of midcourt and swished the game winner.

Darien Jackson scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Golden Hurricane. Horne added 21 points. Horne also had nine rebounds.

Sam Griffin had 15 points for Tulsa (10-19, 4-14 American Athletic Conference).

C.J. Walker had 19 points for the Knights (17-11, 9-9). Darin Green Jr. added 19 points. Darius Perry had 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane leveled the season series against the Knights. Central Florida defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Feb. 14.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick