Hoosiers back in ‘comfort zone,’ host Northern Kentucky

Indiana will look to continue its momentum at home through the holidays when it hosts Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

The Hoosiers (9-2) are 8-0 this season at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, having won six of the eight games by at least 10 points.

“My theme with this team, this year is you don’t lose at home,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said on his radio show Monday night. “Home games are home. This is our comfort zone. We’re playing in front of our fans, our family, we’ve got to protect home.”

Indiana is coming off a 64-56 win over Notre Dame on Saturday at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis, a game in which Trayce Jackson-Davis posted his fourth double-double of the season, with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Although a neutral site, that was a key victory for Indiana, which had lost its last two games away from home, to Syracuse and Wisconsin.

Against Notre Dame, Indiana shot 40 percent from 3-point range (8 of 20), with Parker Stewart going 3 of 4.

Stewart is shooting a healthy 49.1 percent from beyond the arc, while the rest of the team is at 33.1 percent, leaving the Hoosiers ranked fifth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 37.3 percent.

“We’ve been pretty good in that area and I just hope we continue to grow and stay up where all the top teams are shooting the 3 ball,” Woodson said. “We’ve got to be near the 40 percent range, we’ve got to be shooting, 37, almost 38 percent so, that’s pretty good for us right now at this stage.”

The Hoosiers have one more nonconference game (Dec. 29 vs. UNC Asheville) before the Big Ten season returns to center stage. They split their early conference games.

Northern Kentucky (4-6) is coming off an 81-68 overtime loss at Eastern Kentucky. The Norse have been led this season by Marquez Warrick (12.8 points per game), Trevon Faulkner (12.1), while Adrian Nelson (7.0) has developed as a force inside, averaging 8.7 rebounds a game.

“I think he’s as good as there is in our league, and our level at being an energy guy, impact guy, defensively and rebounding the ball,” Northern Kentucky coach Darin Horn said.

Jackson-Davis leads Indiana in scoring (19.1), rebounding (8.7) and leads the Big Ten in blocked shots (3.3 per game). In addition, the Hoosiers are getting inside production from Thompson (10.6 points, 8.2 rebounds), who has scored in double figures in five straight games, averaging 13.1 points and 8.4 rebounds during that span.

“We’ve got to have a mixture of inside-out, knowing that our strengths are on the inside with Race and Trayce,” Woodson said.

