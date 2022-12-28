Will Perdue, former Chicago Bull and analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Steve King, Johnnie Putman and Andy Masur. Together, they analyze the Bulls’ improvements from last year and what they need to do to bounce back from their latest loss to the Rockets. This conversation is sponsored by Calamos Investments.
Will Perdue: Will the Bulls regain momentum from their loss to Houston?
by: Julian Saldierna
Steve and Johnnie
Saturday overnights 9pm-2am
The award-winning husband-and-wife duo Steve King and Johnnie Putman were two of the longest-running hosts on WGN and in the overnight slot for nearly three decades until December 2011. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is a full circle moment for us.” Click for more.
Hoops Talk with Will Perdue
sponsored by Calamos Investments