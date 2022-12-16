Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Lisa Dent and Andy Masur to talk about Will meeting an avid Bulls fan from the UK and giving him a ride back to his hotel! Then Will talks about the Bulls back to back game versus the Knicks and why he thinks the Bulls will fair better tonight. Then Will talks why he thinks the Bulls should bring Derrick Rose back.

