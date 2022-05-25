Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss Golden State Warriors head coach and former Chicago Bull Steve Kerr’s passionate plea for gun control after a shooter killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Perdue also gives analysis of Game 5 of the NBA Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

